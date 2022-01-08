Esha Deol gets brutally trolled for singing 'Kya Dil Ne Kaha' for Tusshar Kapoor, actress reacts

Bollywood actress Esha Deol was recently trolled for promoting Tusshar Kapoor’s new book ‘Bachelor Dad’. While promoting the book, she posted a video in which he can be seen singing a modified version of ‘Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa’.

Esha Deol’s video went viral on social media, gained popularity. Many people criticized the actress for her bad singing. While speaking about the same, the actress has confessed that she is actually ‘not a good singer’. She was not ‘trying to showcase vocal talent at all.’

In an interview with India Today, Esha said, “I am so surprised that it has come out now. I shot it in December for Tusshar when the pre-orders were being taken (for his book Bachelor Dad) and people have woken up late to it. Comments are mixed. Some think that I am a great friend, which I am. Some people think I shouldn’t sing, which I totally agree with. I never said that I am a great singer. If you see my Instagram (post), I have hashtagged it, in fact, that I am not a good singer.”

“Otherwise, it is a usual thing that he has come out with the book. Between Tusshar and I, there always has been humour and that has gone into our friendship, which we have had for so many years. We just have kept the humour alive. And it is out there for people to see and think whatever they want as long as the book has got great pre-orders. It is something that came out straight from my heart. I am not trying to showcase my vocal talent at all, which is very obvious,” she said.

Tusshar and Esha were together seen in ‘Kya Dil Ne Kahaa’ in the year 2002. They also appeared in the films ‘Kucch To Hai’, ‘Insan’ and ‘One Two Three.’