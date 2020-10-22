Eros Now issues apology after Kangana Ranaut calls out OTT platform for sharing allusive Navratri posts

On Thursday, Eros Now streaming platform was at the receiving end of social media hate when actress Kangana Ranaut called out the company for sharing allusive Navratri posts.

The actor, took to her Twitter handle to stress on the importance of producing content that enhances 'community-viewing', and shared the images posted by Eros Now, which carried slogans such as ‘let’s have some majama in my pyjama’. Soon after Kangana's post went viral, social media users trended #BoycottErosNow and demanded an apology from the OTT platform.

"My Humble request to all fellow Indians, never use anything related to Eros #BoycottErosNow," wrote a Twitter user. "#BoycottErosNow cheap people cheap mentality..boycott Bollywood," wrote another.

As soon as the streaming platform realised that the matter had blown into a full-fledged controversy, it deleted the pictures and issued an apology.

“We at Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not, and it has never been our intention to hurt anyone’s emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and apologise for having offended anybody’s sentiments,” Eros Now issued a statement following the outrage.

Meanwhile, the original posts that were shared by Kangana, featured popular Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif.

Captions of one of the now-deleted posts that featured actor Ranveer Singh's character from the film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', read, “Be naughty, sweet toh mithai bhi hai”. It was followed by “#Navratri, #dandiya”.

Citing this on Twitter, activist Ramesh Solanki said he would take legal action against Eros Now for hurting the sentiment of Hindus while Kangana Ranaut wrote, "We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience, it's more difficult to enthral large section of the audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub."

She continued, "Even on international streaming platforms the nature of the content is sensational we need to manufacture overtly sexual, deeply gruesome brutal, violent content, essentially to arouse the viewer’s sexual appetite, very difficult to get any other content cleared by their teams."

We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience,its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME @ErosNow pic.twitter.com/qKHde2R4HI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

"And it’s not streaming platforms fault when you wear headphones and watch content in your personal space all you need is instant gratification, it’s important to watch the movies with entire family, children, neighbors basically it must be a community experience," Kangana added.

Concluding her series of posts calling out Eros now, Kangana wrote, "Community viewing enhances our awareness when we know someone is watching what we watching we want to be who we want them to think we are, we make conscious choices, censorship of what we feed our brains n emotions is very important and censor can be our own conscience as well."