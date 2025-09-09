EOW summons Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in Rs 60.48 crore cheating case, issues LOC against couple

What is rare 999 portal falling on 09 September 2025? How will it affect your love, career, life and more
BOLLYWOOD
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty face an EOW probe in a ₹60.48 crore cheating case linked to their company Best Deal TV, with a Look Out Circular issued to stop them from leaving India.
Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has been summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in a cheating case involving ₹60.48 crore. He was supposed to appear on September 10 but requested more time and will now appear on September 15. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been issued against both Kundra and Shetty to stop them from leaving India.
The EOW has also called the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) auditor for questioning. Earlier, both Shetty and Kundra were summoned three times but did not appear, claiming they were in London, and sent their lawyer instead. Officials said the lawyer’s answers were incomplete, so they registered a formal FIR.
The case is based on a complaint by Deepak Kothari, Director of Lotus Capital Financial Services. He alleged that between 2015 and 2023, he invested ₹60.48 crore in Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd., a company promoted by Shetty and Kundra, for business expansion. He claimed the money was instead siphoned off for their personal use.
Kothari said he was introduced to Kundra by a mutual contact. At that time, Shetty and Kundra owned 87.6% shares in the company and promised him monthly returns and repayment of his investment. Shetty later resigned from the company in 2016.
Kothari later found out that insolvency proceedings were started against the firm after another investor accused them of fraud. Following the investigation, the EOW filed a case against Shetty, Kundra, and another person under IPC Sections 403, 406, and 34.