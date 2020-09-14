'Entire nation is proud of you': Ayushmann Khurrana on Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' creating history

The Disciple is the first Indian film to have been selected in a major competition category at a European film festival in 20 years.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is the poster boy of content cinema in India, took to his social media to congratulate Chaitanya Tamhane and his film The Disciple after it won the FIPRESCI award at the prestigious Venice Film Festival and was honoured with Best Screenplay award at the Venice International Film Festival closing ceremony on Saturday.

This is a landmark moment in the history of Indian cinema as The Disciple is the first Indian film to have been selected in a major competition category at a European film festival in 20 years. To celebrate the same, Ayushmann Khurrana, on his social media account, congratulated the film-maker.





He wrote, "The Disciple has bagged the prestigious FIPRESCI award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival! It is also the first Indian film in 30 years to do so! Congratulations Chaitanya Tamhane! The entire nation is proud of you!"

For the uninformed, The Disciple was premiered last week at the prestigious festival. The Marathi film is about the personal and professional experiences of a Hindustani classical singer. The film is the first Indian movie in 20 years to be chosen for the main competition of a European film festival (Cannes, Venice, Berlin) after Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in Venice in 2001. The Disciple is Tamhane's follow-up to his debut feature Court, which was screened in the Orizzonti (Horizons) category at Venice in 2016. Four-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron is serving as executive producer on The Disciple.

