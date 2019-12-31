Trending#

Enough is enough: Fans threaten to harm themselves if Shah Rukh Khan doesn't announce his next project on New Year

While one fan had threatened suicide, another stated he would cut his male organ


Updated: Dec 31, 2019, 08:07 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Zero recently completed a year since release. While in normal cases, Shah Rukh would have announced and even released a movie by this time, this year the superstar neither made a new movie announcement nor did he make an appearance in any movie since Zero.

Shah Rukh, however, always remained in news over rumours of working on a movie. He had reportedly started shooting for Rakesh Sharma biopic after Aamir passed on the movie to him. Post news of him walking out of the film, SRK only produced web shows like Bard of Blood.

Not seeing Shah Rukh Khan on the screen, fans are really upset with the superstar. These fans have gone through the extent of threatening him with their life. In a now-deleted tweet, @___SRKFAN___ had shared, "#WeWantAnnouncementSRK@iamsrk if you don't announce your next on 1st January I will sucide I repeat I will sucide..#ShahRukhKhan."

Here are a few more threats and disappointed tweets:

Shah Rukh Khan's name was linked to various projects, whether Atlee's next, Dhoom: 4 or Don: 3. The actor has not confirmed any project yet, while there have been various hints at all the three projects. The latest buzz also stated Rajkumar Hirani might have finalized SRK for his next.