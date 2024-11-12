Despite unverified speculations about Aishwarya Rai living separately from Abhishek Bachchan and rumours of his alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, fans admire the two with all their hearts. People within the industry also leave no stone unturned when it comes to showering them with blessings.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Despite unverified speculations about Aishwarya Rai living separately from Abhishek Bachchan and rumours of his alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, fans admire the two with all their hearts. People within the industry also leave no stone unturned when it comes to showering them with blessings. One such letter is currently going viral on social media, written by none other than veteran superstar Rekha, highlighting her special relationship with Amitabh Bachchan's 'bahu' Aishwarya Rai.

Aishwarya Rai's 'Rekha Ma' wrote a heartwarming letter for her when she completed 20 years in the industry back in 2014. In the emotional letter addressing Aishwarya Rai as 'My Ash', Rekha said how the actress is similar to a flowing river - one that never stagnates, always moves forward gracefully, and reaches its destination in its true form without any pretense.

The letter was shared with the world by Femina magazine in a special interview. Rekha wrote, "The wisest thing you did was to be present with the ‘present’ with gratitude. You pursued the things you loved doing, and then did them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you! You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away."

Rekha further added, "You’ve come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little ‘cool’ moon-faced girl who took my breath away the very instant I first laid my eyes on her. You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete ‘Amma’ that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya. Keep loving and spreading your magic. Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- wow! Aashirwads and duas I wish for you more goodness and blessings; much more than your heart can contain! Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Ma."

