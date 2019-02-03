Endearing first photo of Ekta Kapoor's baby boy Ravie is out!

Ekta Kapoor recently announced that she had a baby boy through surrogacy. An image of her with the little one Ravie Kapoor made rounds of the internet. This endearing photo sees Ekta hold Ravie’s hand adorably. The photo appears to be from the time when the newly-turned mother had visited the hospital to see her baby for the first time.

The filmmaker turned mother just two years after her brother Tusshar Kapoor became a single father to Lakkshya Kapoor. Lakkshya in fact might have been an inspiration for Ekta to take this step. Tusshar had hinted about the same during one of his interviews. Ekta named her baby after her father Jeetendra’s real name.

Sharing the news of her baby boy, Ekta had written, "By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life but nothing beats the feelings of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me. Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blesses to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy, Ravie Kapoor."

Not many might know this but Ekta had been trying to get pregnant since seven years now and had been taking various treatments for the same. Her medical help Dr. Nandita Palshetkar had clarified saying, “Ekta Kapoor came to me some years back to become a mother. We tried to help her get pregnant with multiple cycles of IVF. But we were unsuccessful. Hence, we had to take the help of the technique of surrogacy which we performed 9 months back at our Bloom IVF centre. Nine months later she has achieved success with the birth of a child on Sunday.”