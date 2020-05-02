'End of our story': Neetu Singh bids adieu to Rishi Kapoor with heartwarming post

Earlier this week Bollywood lost a gem as veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after fighting leukemia for two years. Today, his wife Neetu Singh bid adieu to her husband of 40 years by posting a picture of Rishi, smiling at the camera, with a glass of whiskey in his hand.

She captioned the picture saying, "End of our story." Neetu’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, dropped heart emojis in the comments section, as did Karisma Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Rishi, who died on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of close family. He died at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai at 8.45 am at the age of 67.

Family members including wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir, Kapoor’s brothers Randhir and Rajeev, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Anil Ambani were among the few present at the funeral.

In a tribute to Rishi, Alia took to her social media account and wrote, "What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I’ve known him like that all my life... for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years, the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish."