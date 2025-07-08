'Encouraging eve-teasing culture?': Gauahar Khan bashes paps for 'crossing lines' with Pragya Jaiswal, says 'they constantly make...'

At Zayed Khan’s birthday party, Pragya Jaiswal arrived in a stylish black bodycon dress and posed for the paparazzi. But things took an uncomfortable turn when, as she walked away, some paps began hooting and calling out to her in a crude manner.

Actress Gauahar Khan has always been vocal about what's right — and once again, she didn’t hold back. She took a stand after a disturbing incident involving actress Pragya Jaiswal at a recent celebrity event in Mumbai went viral online.

The Viral Clip That Sparked Outrage

At Zayed Khan’s birthday party, Pragya Jaiswal arrived in a stylish black bodycon dress and posed for the paparazzi. But things took an uncomfortable turn when, as she walked away, some paps began hooting and calling out to her in a crude manner. The behaviour was caught on video and quickly spread online, leaving viewers shocked.

Gauahar Khan Reacts Strongly

Reacting to the viral clip, Gauahar posted a message on her Instagram Story saying, “Aren’t the paps encouraging eve-teasing culture? It’s not the first time. There are a lot of them who are respectful but there are also so many who constantly make lewd comments. I think this needs to be called out. Lines can’t be crossed.”

Her message was widely appreciated by netizens, who agreed that such behaviour needs to be addressed publicly.

Pragya Yet to Respond

While the video continues to receive attention, Pragya Jaiswal has not yet commented on the incident. However, many on social media have come forward to support her and call for better behaviour from the media.

On the personal front, Gauahar Khan is currently expecting her second child with husband Zaid Darbar. In April, she shared the happy news on Instagram with a post showing off her baby bump and a caption that read, “Bismillah !! Need your prayers and love make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.”

Gauahar and Zaid welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in May 2023.