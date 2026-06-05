Emraan Hashmi wraps up shooting for Awarapan 2, sequel set to clash with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947

Emraan Hashmi-starrer sequel Awarapan 2 will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol-led Aamir Khan production Lahore 1947, which is reportedly retitled as Batwara 1947, in the Independence Day 2026 weekend.

Emraan Hashmi has completed shooting for the sequel to his 2007 cult romantic thriller Awarapan, production banner Vishesh Films has announced. Described as an action drama about "one man’s fight for love, death and redemption," Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan as Shivam, the brooding protagonist of the original, alongside Disha Patani, who joins the franchise for the first time.

Awarapan 2 shooting wrap announcement

The production house shared the news in a post on Instagram and posted a photo of the actor with the clapperboard. "OGs know this isn’t just a wrap. He came back for you. In cinemas August 14 #Awarapan2 #ShivamReturns #ItsAWrap," read the caption. The sequel is directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui of The Ba***ds of Bollywood fame.

How Mohit Suri's Awarapan became a cult film

The original Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri and starred Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, and Ashutosh Rana in the leading roles. It had gained cult status over the years, particularly for its soundtrack, which featured tracks such as Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta. As per reports, these two songs have been recreated for the sequel and are said to be its major highlights.

Awarapan 2 vs Lahore 1947

Awarapan 2 is scheduled to be released in the theatres on August 14, and will clash at the box office with Lahore 1947, which has been reportedly retitled as Batwara 1947, in the Independence Day weekend. Produced by Aamir Khan, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and headlined by Sunny Deol, the Partition-based period drama will hit theatres on August 13.

Lahore 1947 also features Preity Zinta, Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal in the pivotal roles. Interestingly, Shabana Azmi is a part of both - Lahore 1947 and Awarapan 2. The much-awaited film also marks Deol's reunion with Santoshi after their three blockbusters Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak in the 1990s, and Aamir's reunion with Santoshi after their cult classic Andaz Apna Apna.

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