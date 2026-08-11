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Eetha new release date: Shraddha Kapoor avoids clash with Yash's Toxic, to now face Prabhas, Akshay Kumar at box office

Eetha new release date: Shraddha Kapoor avoids clash with Yash's Toxic

Mirzapur The Movie trailer X review: Fans celebrate Munna Bhaiya's return; say Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Ravi Kishan film will be 'pure bhaukaal'

Mirzapur The Movie trailer X review: Netizens call it 'pure bhaukaal'

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Delhi Capitals star Abhishek Porel arrested by Hooghly Police in 'rape' case

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Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

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Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

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Emraan Hashmi to play Mehmood in Farhan Akhtar's RD Burman biopic? Awarapan 2 actor breaks silence

As per reports, RD Burman's biopic is directed by Neeraj Pandey and features Farhan Akhtar in the role of music composer. Akshay Kumar is also rumoured to be essaying his late father-in-law and superstar Rajesh Khanna in the film. Emraan Hashmi has denied reports of playing Mehmood.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 11:15 PM IST

Emraan Hashmi to play Mehmood in Farhan Akhtar's RD Burman biopic? Awarapan 2 actor breaks silence
Emraan Hashmi to not play Mehmood
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Emraan Hashmi has released a statement on social media and said he isn't portraying Mehmood in RD Burman biopic. Earlier, there were reports claiming the actor has been approached to essay the role in the film. Hashmi shared a note on his X handle on Monday and said he has neither been approached nor is he portraying the character. "Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I haven’t been approached for the film, nor am I doing it," he wrote.

About Farhan Akhtar-starrer RD Burman's biopic

As per reports, RD Burman's biopic is directed by Neeraj Pandey and features Farhan Akhtar in the role of music composer. Akshay Kumar is also rumoured to be essaying his late father-in-law and superstar Rajesh Khanna in the film. It is produced by the filmmaker alongside Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The film is currently in the pre-production stage, with the makers gearing up to take the ambitious project on floors in September.

Emraan Hashmi awaiting the release of Awarapan 2

Meanwhile, Hashmi will next feature in Awarapan 2. The romantic thriller also features Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar in pivotal roles. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The sequel will release in theatres this Friday on August 14.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 on Independence Day

Awarapan 2 will clash at the box office with Batwara 1947 in the Independence Day 2026 weekend. The Partition-based drama also hits theatres on August 14, and is headlined by Sunny Deol, produced by Aamir Khan, and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and Kanikka Kapur.

READ | Govinda calls this track 'best song' of his career, it's not Ankhiyon Se Goli, Kisi Disco Mein, Husn Hai Suhana

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Emraan Hashmi to play Mehmood in Farhan Akhtar's RD Burman biopic? Awarapan 2 actor breaks silence
Emraan Hashmi to play Mehmood in Farhan Akhtar's RD Burman biopic?
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