Emraan Hashmi to join Adivi Sesh-starrer Goodachari 2? Here's what we know

After Tiger 3, Emraan Khan to reportedly be a part of another spy franchise.

Recently, Emraan Hashmi impressed the audience in a villainous avatar in the 2023 hit film Toger 3. Now, the actor is rumored to be joining Adivi Sesh for Goodachari 2. The film is one of the biggest spy franchises in the country and is being made on a large scale.

As per sources, it is being said that the producers are looking to collaborate with Emraan for G2. However, details about the role are being kept under wraps. Adivi Sesh was a part of Goodachari and he left fans very impressed, now with the sequel he is planning to amp up the scale. His first look in the film won hearts. The film will also star Banita Sandhu as the leading lady, and if Emraan joins the action spy thriller gang, the star power will soar through the sky.

Goodachari 2's shoot began in Hyderabad. A five-storey glass set was constructed for the shoot. In January, the team headed to Europe for the international schedule too. The film is Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, and Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Garwal Arts, and AK Entertainments is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

Well other than this, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen playing 'Bollywood's Badshah' in the web series Showtime. The series will also feature Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah along with Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

Talking about the web series, Emraan said, "Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels. Disney+ Hotstar and Dharmatic Entertainment have been known to be some of the most quality storytellers in the industry and collaborating with them has been an incredible experience. We have always seen the audience longing to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and let me just say - we have heard you all! Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood!"