Twitter
Headlines

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses disappointment on social media trolling: 'It is affecting...'

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, her husband has Rs 450 crore salary, she is married to Indian genius…

Meet actress rejected by family, saw failed marriage, harassment on set; thrown out of apartment, now owns villa in...

Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who is no match for Mukesh Ambani, she donated Rs 123 crore to...

Emraan Hashmi to join Adivi Sesh-starrer Goodachari 2? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses disappointment on social media trolling: 'It is affecting...'

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, her husband has Rs 450 crore salary, she is married to Indian genius…

Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who is no match for Mukesh Ambani, she donated Rs 123 crore to...

Benefits of drinking soaked coriander seeds water 

9 Indian captains to lead ICC U-19 World Cup final

8 cities named after Mughal kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses disappointment on social media trolling: 'It is affecting...'

Emraan Hashmi to join Adivi Sesh-starrer Goodachari 2? Here's what we know

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi to join Adivi Sesh-starrer Goodachari 2? Here's what we know

After Tiger 3, Emraan Khan to reportedly be a part of another spy franchise.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 01:48 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently, Emraan Hashmi impressed the audience in a villainous avatar in the 2023 hit film Toger 3. Now, the actor is rumored to be joining Adivi Sesh for Goodachari 2. The film is one of the biggest spy franchises in the country and is being made on a large scale. 

As per sources, it is being said that the producers are looking to collaborate with Emraan for G2. However, details about the role are being kept under wraps. Adivi Sesh was a part of Goodachari and he left fans very impressed, now with the sequel he is planning to amp up the scale. His first look in the film won hearts. The film will also star Banita Sandhu as the leading lady, and if Emraan joins the action spy thriller gang, the star power will soar through the sky. 

Goodachari 2's shoot began in Hyderabad. A five-storey glass set was constructed for the shoot. In January, the team headed to Europe for the international schedule too. The film is Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, and Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Garwal Arts, and AK Entertainments is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

Well other than this, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen playing 'Bollywood's Badshah' in the web series Showtime. The series will also feature Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah along with Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

Talking about the web series, Emraan said, "Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels. Disney+ Hotstar and Dharmatic Entertainment have been known to be some of the most quality storytellers in the industry and collaborating with them has been an incredible experience. We have always seen the audience longing to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and let me just say - we have heard you all! Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM-led panel to meet today to select new election commissioner

5 reasons why PM Modi will win 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Meet actor who started career by taking care of Jackie Shroff's clothes, India's highest paid TV anchor, net worth is..

Kiran Rao denies commenting on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films, asks him to talk 'man to man' with Aamir Khan: 'I wish...'

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur bless with a baby boy, couple says 'we are bursting with joy'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE