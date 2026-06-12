Emraan Hashmi's film shoot in Haridwar faces protest over 'Cafe & Bar' signboard: Watch

A video from Emraan Hashmi's Haridwar shoot has gone viral after locals objected to a temporary "Cafe & Bar" signboard set up for filming, leading to a heated argument with the crew.

Actor Emraan Hashmi is currently in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, shooting for an upcoming project. However, a video from the set has gone viral after a dispute reportedly broke out between locals and members of the film crew.

Why Did The Controversy Start?

According to reports, the film's team had set up a temporary restaurant façade for a shoot. The signboard displayed the words "Cafe & Bar", which allegedly upset some local residents.

हरिद्वार के हरकी पैड़ी क्षेत्र में अभिनेता Emraan Hashmi की फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान विवाद खड़ा हो गया। शूटिंग सेट के लिए एक होटल के बाहर बार का बोर्ड लगाए जाने पर स्थानीय लोगों ने कड़ी आपत्ति जताई।



इस दौरान अभिनेता के बाउंसरों और कुछ स्थानीय लोगों के बीच धक्का-मुक्की की घटना भी… pic.twitter.com/jG9uLVra4a — bhUpi Panwar (@askbhupi) June 11, 2026

Locals reportedly objected to the use of the word "Bar" in Haridwar, one of India's holiest cities, arguing that it was inappropriate and hurt religious sentiments. Videos circulating on social media show people confronting members of the crew, while security personnel and team members try to calm the situation.

Emraan Hashmi Not Seen In Viral Video

Although Emraan is currently in Uttarakhand for the shoot, he is not seen in the viral clips. Several videos of the actor interacting with fans in the state have surfaced online in recent days, confirming his presence there.

So far, neither Emraan nor the makers of the project have issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Which Project Is Emraan Shooting For?

The details of the project being filmed in Haridwar have not been officially revealed. Emraan currently has two major films in the pipeline — Awarapan 2 and G2.

Recently, the makers of Awarapan 2 announced that filming had been completed. Sharing the update on social media, they wrote: "OGs know this isn’t just a wrap. He came back for you. In cinemas August 14."

This has led to speculation that Emraan may now be shooting for G2, though there has been no confirmation.

Awarapan 2 To Clash With Sunny Deol's Film

Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release on August 14, 2026. The film will face box office competition from Sunny Deol's upcoming movie Batwara 1947, which is also set to hit theatres on the same day.