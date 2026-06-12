FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Is Siri finally getting smarter? Apple introduces major AI updates at WWDC26; check details here

Is Siri finally getting smarter? Apple introduces major AI updates at WWDC26

Emraan Hashmi's film shoot in Haridwar faces protest over 'Cafe & Bar' signboard: Watch

Emraan Hashmi's film shoot in Haridwar faces protest over 'Cafe & Bar' signboard

West Bengal News: Calcutta HC Grants Abhishek Banerjee Interim Relief In Signature Forgery Case

West Bengal News: Calcutta HC Grants Abhishek Banerjee Interim Relief In Signature Forgery Case

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10

From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Emraan Hashmi's film shoot in Haridwar faces protest over 'Cafe & Bar' signboard: Watch

A video from Emraan Hashmi's Haridwar shoot has gone viral after locals objected to a temporary "Cafe & Bar" signboard set up for filming, leading to a heated argument with the crew.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 12:46 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Emraan Hashmi's film shoot in Haridwar faces protest over 'Cafe & Bar' signboard: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Emraan Hashmi is currently in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, shooting for an upcoming project. However, a video from the set has gone viral after a dispute reportedly broke out between locals and members of the film crew.

Why Did The Controversy Start?

According to reports, the film's team had set up a temporary restaurant façade for a shoot. The signboard displayed the words "Cafe & Bar", which allegedly upset some local residents.

Locals reportedly objected to the use of the word "Bar" in Haridwar, one of India's holiest cities, arguing that it was inappropriate and hurt religious sentiments. Videos circulating on social media show people confronting members of the crew, while security personnel and team members try to calm the situation.

Emraan Hashmi Not Seen In Viral Video

Although Emraan is currently in Uttarakhand for the shoot, he is not seen in the viral clips. Several videos of the actor interacting with fans in the state have surfaced online in recent days, confirming his presence there.

So far, neither Emraan nor the makers of the project have issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Which Project Is Emraan Shooting For?

The details of the project being filmed in Haridwar have not been officially revealed. Emraan currently has two major films in the pipeline — Awarapan 2 and G2.

Recently, the makers of Awarapan 2 announced that filming had been completed. Sharing the update on social media, they wrote: "OGs know this isn’t just a wrap. He came back for you. In cinemas August 14."

This has led to speculation that Emraan may now be shooting for G2, though there has been no confirmation.

Awarapan 2 To Clash With Sunny Deol's Film

Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release on August 14, 2026. The film will face box office competition from Sunny Deol's upcoming movie Batwara 1947, which is also set to hit theatres on the same day.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is Siri finally getting smarter? Apple introduces major AI updates at WWDC26; check details here
Is Siri finally getting smarter? Apple introduces major AI updates at WWDC26
Emraan Hashmi's film shoot in Haridwar faces protest over 'Cafe & Bar' signboard: Watch
Emraan Hashmi's film shoot in Haridwar faces protest over 'Cafe & Bar' signboard
Fuel Crisis Deepens: Govt restricts commercial purchase of petrol, diesel, how will it impact truckers, transport operators?
Fuel Crisis Deepens: Govt restricts commercial purchase of petrol, diesel
‘Don’t take it so seriously’: Akshay Kumar opens up about ‘flop actor’ remark in Welcome To The Jungle trailer
‘Don’t take it so seriously’: Akshay Kumar opens up about ‘flop actor’ remark
Air India AI-171 crash: One year, no answer, no full compensation, lone survivor living with psychological trauma
Air India AI-171 crash: One year, no answer, no full compensation
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement