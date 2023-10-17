Emraan Hashmi reveals why his character, look in Tiger 3 was kept under wraps: 'Aditya Chopra was clear that he...'

Emraan Hashmi plays Aatish, a mercenary who serves as the primary antagonist in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Emraan Hashmi’s presence in Tiger 3 as the antagonist was kept secret by the makers for long. While reports had already stated that the actor was in the film, Yash Raj Films and director Maneesh Sharma maintained a silence on it till the trailer dropped. In fact, the film’s teaser had no glimpse of Emraan’s antagonist and his look was kept under wraps. Now the actor has opened up on his character, the motivations, and why it was such a big secret.

In Tiger 3, Emraan plays a merciless mercenary, whom the actor describes as ‘cerebral, his mind is his greatest weapon and he also wields immense power over authorities across countries.’ The character is the thorn in the side of Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, played by Salman Khan. Revealing the name of his character, Emraan says, “I had an amazing time creating Aatish - a man who is fuelled by rage and will go to any length to finish Tiger. I play a very distinctively different villain that is rare in Hindi cinema. He is cerebral, his mind is his greatest weapon and he also wields immense power over authorities across countries to bring his devious plans into motion.”

The actors’ villainous turn is being lauded by viewers since the trailer of Tiger 3 dropped online yesterday. Emraan says he relished being the anti-hero of this YRF Spy Universe offering. He says, “The anti-heroes of the YRF Spy Universe have been the trump cards. They hit you hard by surprise and Aditya Chopra was clear that he wanted my character to also catch people by surprise. So, an elaborate plan was made to keep me under wraps.”

Addressing his restlessness about not being able to share much about his role, Emraan adds, “I was dying to tell people about Tiger 3 but couldn’t, knowing very well that the pay off would be immense when my character is unveiled to the people. The decision was clear to bring the anti-hero to spotlight with the trailer of Tiger 3 and I’m happy that people are loving my menacing turn!”

He adds, “I’m thankful to Maneesh Sharma for being a guide to bring Aatish to life. It was his vision for the character that I was sold on. He helped me craft a character that I’m immensely proud of.” Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is set to release this Diwali, November 12. The adrenaline-pumping action spectacle, part of the larger YRF Spy Universe, has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. It also stars Katrina Kaif and includes a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan.