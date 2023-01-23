Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Emraan Hashmi reveals Akshay Kumar 'was first one to call' when his son was battling cancer

Emraan Hashmi tied the knot with Parveen Shahani in December 2006 and became father to baby boy Ayaan in 2010 who was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

Emraan Hashmi reveals Akshay Kumar 'was first one to call' when his son was battling cancer
Credit: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi, in his recent interview, revealed that his Selfiee co-star Akshay Kumar was the first one who called him when his son was diagnosed with cancer. At the trailer launch event of their upcoming film Selfiee, the actor called Akshay an ‘angel’.

For the unversed, Emraan tied the knot with Parveen Shahani in December 2006. They became parents to baby boy Ayaan in 2010. On January 15, 2014, Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer. As per Indian Express, while talking about Akshay, Emraan said, “I’ve followed him as a fan, I’ve adored him. I’ve gotten the privilege of knowing him in the past few years. He was there for me when there was a health issue with my son. He was the first one to call and stand by me, stand by family our family. I didn’t know him well back then. A lot of people surround you in your good times but bure waqt mein jo farishtey aate hai (the angels who come to you in your tough times), that’s Akshay.”

While talking about his film and muli-starrers, he said, “For me only the content is important, it doesn’t matter if it’s a solo hero, two heroes or three heroes film. I don’t know why there aren’t too many multi-starrers being made. They are being made but there should be more films made because they’ve been successful if you look at the trend of the past two years and since the dawn of cinema.”

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee released the trailer of the upcoming comedy-drama on Sunday, January 22. In the first instance, the film takes you back to Shah Rukh Khan's Fan since both films deal with the rivalry between a superstar and his superfan. 

In the 2016 Maneesh Sharma directorial, both characters were played by SRK himself in a double role as the superstar Aryan Khan and his biggest fan Gaurav Chandna. In Selfiee, Akshay Kumar plays the Bollywood star Vijay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi plays an RTO officer Om Prakash. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty will be seen as the leading ladies in the film.

READ | Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi take viral 'Selfiee' with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; announce trailer release date

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Celina Jaitly birthday: 5 times the No Entry star turned heads with her stunning looks
Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani lifts trophy, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR cheer for iconic victory
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
43-year-old Delhi man dies after falling from Noida's tallest building
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.