Emraan Hashmi returns to horror with Rooh, will he score his first solo hit after 13 years? Fans react

Emraan Hashmi's last horror film was Dybbuk, released in 2021. But do you remember the last solo hit of Emraan Hashmi? It's not Tiger 3. Read on to know more.

After delivering over dozens of flops, Emraan Hashmi returns to his fans' favourite genre, horror. On Tuesday, a film starring Emraan was announced, Rooh, scheduled to release in 2027. The title got revealed in a motion poster, and it is promoted as Emraan's comeback to the horror genre. Taran Adarsh shared the announcement with the caption, "Emraan Hashmi returns to the horror genre – 'ROOH' Title announcement... After establishing himself as one of the most recognisable faces of the horror genre in Indian cinema, #EmraanHashmi is set to headline Rooh, a high-concept musical horror film." The movie is directed by Mayank Sharma, who has previously directed the Breathe franchise. It is written by Mayank Sharma and Vishal Kapoor, who are known for Lapa Chhapi and Chhorii.

Emraan Hashmi returned to horror after five years

Before Rooh, Emraan's last horror film was Dybbuk (2021). The movie was an official remake of the Malayalam film Erza. Emraan has a good track record in the horror genre and has scored multiple hits in it, including Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3, and Ek Thi Dayaan.

Will Rooh break his box office jinx?

For the unversed, Emraan has been unable to give a clean hit as a solo hero since Ek Thi Dayan (2013). Tiger 3 (2023) was an average, and Emraan played the antogonist. Rooh's success is crucial for the actor. However, before Rooh releases in cinemas, Emraan is expected to break his flop jinx with Awarapan 2. This highly anticipated sequel is scheduled for August 14, 2026. The movie will clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947.

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Fans' reaction to Rooh

Fans of Emi are elated to see him back helming a horror film. Most of them are expecting a spooky ride with chartbuster music. A netizen wrote, "Guess we’ll finally get a soundtrack that makes you scream and sing at the same time." Another netizen wrote, "Mayank Sharma's direction is the right call here. Lapachhapi and Chhorii both showed he understands dread that builds slowly rather than cheap jump scares. A musical horror concept in his hands has real potential." One of the netizens wrote, "I hope the production budget was higher than the AI subscription budget." An internet user wrote, "Can we stop the usage of AI for announcements? Seriously." Releasing in 2027, Rooh will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.