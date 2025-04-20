Emraan Hashmi shared the screen space with Salman Khan in the 2023 spy thriller Tiger 3, which also starred Katrina Kaif. Defending the superstar amid his recent box office failures, Emraan has said that Salman will bounce back soon.

Salman Khan's latest release Sikandar has been the latest addition in his recent string of critical and commercial failures after Race 3, Radhe, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film received mostly negative reviews from the audiences and the critics. Considering the superstar's massive box office pull, the AR Murugadoss directorial earned just 110 crore in India and grossed Rs 185 crore worldwide, and failed to recover its reported budget of Rs 200 crore. Amid this huge setback, Emraan Hashmi has defended Salman and said that he will bounce back soon.

In his recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, when the Gangster actor was asked if he has spoken to the Sultan actor amid his recent box office failures, Emraan said, "I have not spoken to him for a while. But I think he will bounce back. He is very smart. Voh itne decades se yahan rahe hain, har cheez mein utaar chadhaav aata hai. 10 saal pehle log same cheez keh rahe the Shah Rukh Khan ke liye (He has been around for so many decades, there are ups and downs in everything. Ten years ago, people were saying the same thing about Shah Rukh Khan) - he bounced back. So they know too much, they've seen so much in the industry. This is sometimes not in your hands."

'When things go right, you can’t quantify that either. It’s not in your control. It’s not like he isn’t doing films to the best of his abilities. Sometimes things just don’t work. A film doesn’t always turn out the way you imagined it would. But I think he has seen a lot of life and the industry, he has so much experience. He’s a great actor, he’s got fantastic presence and great charisma. I think he’ll bounce back soon", Hashmi added.

Emraan Hashmi shared the screen space with Salman Khan in the 2023 spy thriller Tiger 3, which also starred Katrina Kaif. The third film in the Tiger franchise and the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, the Maneesh Sharma directorial earned Rs 283 crore net in India and grossed Rs 464 crore worldwide. Even though the film was a commercial success, Tiger 3 was criticised for its plot and pace, and wasn't loved by the fans as much as the first two Tiger films.

