Emraan Hashmi playing ISI agent in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger 3'?

Salman Khan's forthcoming film 'Tiger 3' has made fans more excited due to the new addition to the cast. Yes, we are talking about Emraan Hashmi who plays the baddie in the film directed by Maneesh Sharma. Interesting, a few character details about the 'Murder' actor has been speculated and it's interesting as it could get. As per reports, Emraan will be playing Pakistan's ISI agent aka Tiger of Pakistan.

Talking about the same, a source told Pinkvilla, "Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a Pakistani agent, who is pitted against the RAW official, Tiger, played by Salman Khan. It's essentially Tiger vs Tiger, as the ISI describes Emraan as Pakistan's answer to Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathod. If you heard the late actor Girish Karnad, say, ‘yeh kaam sirf ek admi kar sakta hai, Tiger’ it’s time to be introduced to the toughest and the only person who can play a nemesis to Tiger – ISI agent, Emraan Hashmi."

The source added, "His look is also far off from the negative leads we have seen. In fact, it’s as stylish as it gets."

A source also dished out, "You may hear a top Indian official calling the rogue agent, Tiger, back on mission by probably saying something on the lines of Tiger Ko Rokne Ke Liye…. Tiger Ko Wapis Lao."

Talking about Katrina Kaif's character who also played ISI agent in the 'Tiger' franchise, the source went on to tell the entertainment portal, "Well, wait and watch. Being an ISI Agent, her character has a terrific arc in 'Tiger 3', and the cards will be opened at the right time. But watch out for Zoya’s track in 'Tiger 3'."