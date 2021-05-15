Emraan Hashmi opens up on Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt split

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who was last seen in the OTT release 'Mumbai Saga' directed by Sanjay Gupta, recently opened up on the much-talked-about split between his mentors Mukesh Bhatt-Mahesh Bhatt, in an interview with a leading daily.

For the unversed, Emraan has done several films with the Bhatt duo and has been emotionally involved with Vishesh Films.

Speaking about the split, Emraan said that even though he doesn't know the details of their split, he sure is disappointed. Having said that, Emraan also added that nothing is permanent and that all good things come to an end while expressing his wish that everyone gets back together to do a film.

He also revealed that he is in touch with both of them and that Mukesh Bhatt wished him before 'Mumbai Saga'.

To Times of India, Emraan said, "I have many fond memories of Vishesh Films. I just wish we all come back together to do a film. I don't know what the subject will be, though. But to answer your question, well, all good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them."

"As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them. Mukeshji wished me before 'Mumbai Saga'. I am in touch with Mahesh Bhatt," he added.

On being asked if he was disappointed about their professional split, Emraan said, "Yeah of course."

Earlier this year, Mukesh Bhatt had announced that Vishesh Films will be run by his children, daughter Sakshi and son Vishesh while clarifying that it was always his company, with Mahesh serving only as a consultant. "We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore," he had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in 'Chehre', which was delayed because of the second wave of COVID-19 in India, and 'Tiger 3'.