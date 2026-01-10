Emraan Hashmi makes big statement on Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar's success: 'There is a crap mentality in...'

Appreciating how Dhurandhar has managed to smash records despite being over three-and-a-half hours long, Emraan Hashmi said, "I've not seen the film, but it's audacious when you have two parts like that. And a film that is almost three and a half hours but it's doing that kind of business."

With worldwide gross collections of over Rs 1250 crore and net domestic earnings of over Rs 840 crore, Dhurandhar has scripted history and become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India. The high-octane spy thriller, that features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in the leading roles, has also become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of all time and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Now, Emraan Hashmi has made a major statement about the Hindi film industry as the Ranveer Singh-starrer has achieved blockbuster success. The actor, who was last seen in Haq along with Yami Gautam (wife of Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar), said that people in the industry have "crap mentality", as they like to criticise films unnecessarily.

Talking to India Today, Emraan said, "Whenever a film does a certain amount of business, firstly, you're happy. [However,] There is a crap mentality in our industry. People like [to] run-down films. But I'm of the opinion that if something does well, you should celebrate that. Because that really... the more films do well, it gets for the industry, and the cash flow comes in. It helps everyone. So, that crap mentality shouldn't be there."

Appreciating how Dhurandhar has managed to smash records despite being over three-and-a-half hours long, the Gangster actor added, "But it's great for the makers. I think it's a great film. The marketing of the film, the way it's... I've not seen the film, but it's audacious when you have two parts like that. And a film that is almost three and a half hours but it's doing that kind of business. I was telling someone right now that the cinema experience would be four hours, but people are going and seeing it at 12 o'clock shows, even early in the morning. And that's the power of cinema, and word of mouth. It's caught on like wildfire."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hashmi will be seen next in the crime thriller series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web created by Neeraj Pandey of A wednesday, Special 26, and Baby-fame. The show also stars Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zoya Afroz, Nandish Sandhu, and Anurag Sinha among others. Taskaree will start streaming on Netflix from January 14.

