Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

During an action sequence of the Adivi Sesh film, Emraan Hashmi sustained an injury - a major cut below his right jaw.

Emraan Hashmi suffered an injury while shooting for an action scene in a Telugu movie in Hyderabad on Monday evening. The 45-year-old actor was shooting in the Telangana capital for Goodachari 2 or G2, the spy action thriller which features Telugu star Adivi Sesh in the leading role. The film also stars Banita Sandhu, Prakash Raj, and Madhu Shalini.

During a sequence of the film, the Tiger 3 actor sustained an injury - a major cut below his right jaw. As soon as his pictures went viral on social media, his worried fans wished speedy recovery to the Murder actor. One of them wrote, "Get well soon Emraan", while another added, "Emraan Hashmi ji, I pray to God that you get well soon."

In February 2024, Emraan had treated fans with the poster of his addition to the G2 cast and captioned it, "The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. Boarding mission #G2. Shoot in progress." Sharing his excitement, the actor said, "Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller." Adivi Sesh added, "I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film."

Helmed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film is part of a spy franchise and will be released in multiple languages next year. Also called G2, Goodachari 2 is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film Goodachari, which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan arranged Anil Ambani's private plane after Aishwarya Rai was injured: 'For two nights, I couldn't...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.