Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

India set to play in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, tournament to also feature Pakistan; will be held from…

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam faces backlash for his disappointing innings on batting-friendly Multan pitch

Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

Meet man who worked at oil refinery to save money for his firm, now owns business worth Rs 80000 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

India set to play in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, tournament to also feature Pakistan; will be held from…

India set to play in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, tournament to also feature Pakistan; will be held from…

10 biggest flops in Bollywood history, number 1 lost Rs 250 crore

10 biggest flops in Bollywood history, number 1 lost Rs 250 crore

Bird that eats deadly snakes

Bird that eats deadly snakes

AI imagines young Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan

AI imagines young Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami argues with Vivian Dsena over how TV actors have changed, netizens say 'senior se kuch...'

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami argues with Vivian Dsena over how TV actors have changed, netizens say 'senior se kuch...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

During an action sequence of the Adivi Sesh film, Emraan Hashmi sustained an injury - a major cut below his right jaw.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 11:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'
Emraan Hashmi injured/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Emraan Hashmi suffered an injury while shooting for an action scene in a Telugu movie in Hyderabad on Monday evening. The 45-year-old actor was shooting in the Telangana capital for Goodachari 2 or G2, the spy action thriller which features Telugu star Adivi Sesh in the leading role. The film also stars Banita Sandhu, Prakash Raj, and Madhu Shalini.

During a sequence of the film, the Tiger 3 actor sustained an injury - a major cut below his right jaw. As soon as his pictures went viral on social media, his worried fans wished speedy recovery to the Murder actor. One of them wrote, "Get well soon Emraan", while another added, "Emraan Hashmi ji, I pray to God that you get well soon."

In February 2024, Emraan had treated fans with the poster of his addition to the G2 cast and captioned it, "The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. Boarding mission #G2. Shoot in progress." Sharing his excitement, the actor said, "Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller." Adivi Sesh added, "I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film."

Helmed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film is part of a spy franchise and will be released in multiple languages next year. Also called G2, Goodachari 2 is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film Goodachari, which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. 

READ | Amitabh Bachchan arranged Anil Ambani's private plane after Aishwarya Rai was injured: 'For two nights, I couldn't...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Shami shouldn't be picked if…': Ex-India batter warns BCCI against star pacer's selection for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

'Shami shouldn't be picked if…': Ex-India batter warns BCCI against star pacer's selection for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Apple iPhone 16 available in just Rs 27,000? Here's how you can grab this deal

Apple iPhone 16 available in just Rs 27,000? Here's how you can grab this deal

Meet IIT graduate, who didn't settle for IPS posting, cracked UPSC exam twice to become...

Meet IIT graduate, who didn't settle for IPS posting, cracked UPSC exam twice to become...

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India star Arundhati Reddy gets reprimanded by ICC for…

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India star Arundhati Reddy gets reprimanded by ICC for…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

From Munnar to Hampi: 6 most popular tourist places in South India

From Munnar to Hampi: 6 most popular tourist places in South India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement