Emraan Hashmi flaunts toned abs in workout video, captions it 'in a world filled with airbrushed images...'

Emraan Hashmi, who was last seen in Dybbuk, a supernatural horror film written and directed by Jay K, on Thursday took the internet by storm with a workout video that is currently going viral on social media. Emraan dropped a workout video in which he can be seen flaunting his chiselled abs and well-toned body. Taking to Instagram, the Jannat actor captioned the video, "In a world filled with airbrushed images it feels good to earn my natural striations. Onwards and upwards!!"

In the video, Emraan is seen donning black shorts and matching sports shoes. He can be seen inside a gym, working out on his chest with complete dedication.

Soon after Emraan shared this video, fans swamped the comment section with fire and heart emoticons and the actor gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens. Malang director Mohit Suri commented, "the real hero!! Mera bhai" "King is back" a user commented followed by heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, it has been speculated that the Awarapan actor will be a part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action thriller film Tiger 3, and he will be seen portraying the role of an antagonist.

The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Apart from that, he will be seen in Selfie alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving License.