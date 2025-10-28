Emraan Hashmi admits The Ba***ds of Bollywood cameo changed his image, says he has 'no complaints': 'Earlier fans would call me...'

Emraan Hashmi has broken the silence on his cameo in Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and admitted that it has changed his image for good.

Emraan Hashmi broke the silence on the viral response to the memorable dialogue and scene based on his film career in the recently released OTT series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The Aryan Khan debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been creating quite a buzz in the entertainment industry for its portrayal of Bollywood in the series.

In one of the viral scenes, actor Raghav Juyal, who plays a die-hard fan of Hashmi, is seen singing Emraan's popular song 'Kaho Na Kaho' and delivering a dialogue that praises the actor's dominance in Bollywood. "Akkha Bollywood ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (Whole Bollywood at one side, Emraan Hashmi on another)," read the dialogue.

Reacting to the overwhelming response from fans, Emraan said he is "happy" that audiences are now associating him with the viral dialogue instead of his former on-screen image. While addressing the media at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film 'Haq', Emraan Hashmi said, "We knew that it (dialogue from Ba***ds of Bollywood) would go viral, but never imagined that it would go viral in such a way. Lesson to be learned." He further added, "I think before this, fans used to either call me by name or they had a different image of mine, which starts with S. Won't say it here. Now, people remember that dialogue when they talk about me. So I have no complaints. I am happy," said Emraan Hashmi.

The actor was referring to his long-standing "serial kisser" tag. Emraan Hashmi played the role of an actor and intimacy coach for the film Lakshya and Saheer Bamba in the series. On the work front, Emraan will next be seen in Haq, opposite Yami Gautam. The social drama, based on the landmark case of Shah Bano vs Mohd Ahmed Khan, will be released in cinemas on November 7.