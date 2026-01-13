FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Emraan Hashmi admits 'men are insecure' in Bollywood, reveals why Ranbir Kapoor's Animal became blockbuster: 'There was a brigade working against...'

Emraan Hashmi has made a strong statement on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, why it worked, despite heavy criticism, and even admitted that males in the film industry are insecure.

Simran Singh

Jan 13, 2026

Emraan Hashmi has made a strong statement about the insecurity of men in the film industry, and also remarked on why Ranbir Kapoor's Animal worked, despite a strong criticism from a section. While interacting with News18, Emraan discussed how the audience can steer a film's fate, even when the wokes or critics are against it. Commenting on the hypermasculinity characters getting appreciated, Emraan added, "(A) hypermasculine man who’s seen as toxic is what’s doing in theatres. Even though there’s an uproar surrounding it, people are still buying tickets. Citing an example of Animal, Emraan added, “Why did a film like Animal work? Yes, there was a woke brigade working against it. There was a perception of that. But there were so many men identifying with it."

Emraan Hashmi on the insecure men in film industry 

Emraan didn't shy away from calling out the insecurity of men in the film industry, and revealed that male actors are still catering themselves in playing 'the hero' only. Taking reference from his filmography and recent release, Haq, he added, "Men in our industry are very insecure. How many people would’ve done a film like Haq? Every narrative should showcase a man’s victory. I’m not blowing my own trumpet here. But even back then, I did a film like The Dirty Picture. I liked the subject. We need to get off our insecurities and do more stuff like that."

About Emraan Hashmi's The Dirty Picture, Haq

In 2011, Emraan Hashmi starred in the erotic drama The Dirty Picture, a biopic based on the tragic life of 80s South Siren Silk Smitha. Vidya Balan played Silk Smitha, along with Emraan, Nasseruddin Shah, and Tusshaar in key roles. The film was released with positive reviews and became a blockbuster. Vidya even won a National Award for her performance. 

Also read: After Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt hailed 'queen' Yami Gautam for Haq, netizens dig old video of filmmaker ignoring her, internet calls it 'ultimate doglapan'

Speaking about his last release, Haq, the film is based on the landmark victory of the Shah Bano Case. In this film, Yami Gautam played Shazia Bano, who fights a 10-year legal battle against her barrister husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, seeking maintenance after divorce. The movie also starred Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. Despite positive reviews, the film underperformed at the box office.  

