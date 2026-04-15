Emotional Akshay Kumar salutes 'comedy ke ustaad' Asrani, remembers late actor's contribution in his career: 'Bhooth Bangla ek film nahi, tribute hai'

Akshay Kumar penned an emotional note for late actor Asrani, and recalled late actor's contribution in his career.

Ahead of horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla's release, Akshay Kumar pens an emotional note for late actor Asrani, recalling the veteran actor's contribution to his career. Akki remembered his journey with the late star Asrani, working in 12 films, which include Khatta Meetha, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Bhagam Bhag and Garam Masala, and Hera Pheri.

Akshay Kumar goes emotional

For the unversed, Asrani passed away in October 2025 at the age of 84, and Bhooth Bangla will mark his final on-screen appearance, along with another Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar film, Haiwaan.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a monochrome pic of himself with the late star from BB sets. He captioned: "Kabhi kabhi ek tasveer sirf yaadon ka tukda nahi hoti... ek poori journey ko samet leti hai Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai...Asrani ji ke saath meri second last film. (Sometimes, a picture isn't just a fragment of memories... it holds an entire journey within it. This picture is from the shoot of Bhooth Bangla... my second last film with Asrani.)"

Here's the post

Working with Asrani was a masterclass: Akshay Kumar

Akshay revealed that they have worked together in 12 films in total and added that it was like a "masterclass" working with him. "Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha... it was like a masterclass every single time. (Across 12 films we worked together, I learned something new from him every single time... it felt like a masterclass, each and every time.)" Akshay added that Asrani always made comedy seem easy.

Watch Rajpal Yadav interview on Bhooth Bangla

Akshay calls Asrani the Ustaad of comedy

He further added: "Comedy itni aasaan lagti thi jab woh karte the, lekin asal mein woh ek mushkil kala hai. Asrani ji uske ustad the aur hamesha rahenge. (Comedy always seemed effortless when Asrani performed it, but in reality, it's a difficult art. He was, and will always remain, a master of it.)"

Bhooth Bangla is a tribute to Asrani: Akshay Kumar

"Bhooth Bangla kal release ho rahi hai... mere liye yeh sirf ek film nahi, ek yaad hai... ek tribute hai... ek salute hai uss legend ko Asrani ji, aap hamesha yaad aayenge (Bhooth Bangla releases tomorrow... for me, it's not just a film-it's a memory, a tribute, a salute to that legend Asrani ji, you will always be remembered.)" Bhooth Bangla will release from April 16, 9 pm onwards.