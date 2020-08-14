EMI of Ankita Lokhande's previous flat paid from Sushant Singh Rajput's account, reveals ED probe

It has been two months since Sushant Singh Rajput left us for his heavenly abode. The investigation into his death is still underway. While Bihar Police was initially involved in this investigation, they later handed over the case to CBI from their end.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also conducting its own investigation on the money laundering charges against Rhea Chakraborty. While ED has already questioned Rhea as well as her family multiple times now that have now made a new revelation about Ankita Lokhande in the case.

ANI reported that ED has discovered the flat where Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande used to reside and the flat was registered under the late actor’s name, the EMI of which was also deducted from his account.

Reports state that the flat in question could be the Malad residence. For the uninformed, Sushant and Ankita stayed there together before they split up after which she went to stay at a different property and Sushant shifted his base to Bandra. This information was highlighted when ED demanded details of his bank statements along with their further investigations.

ANI tweeted about the same on Friday and said, "EMI of a flat where #SushantSinghRajput's friend and actor Ankita Lokhande used to stay, was deducted from Sushant's bank account. This flat is registered in Sushant's name: ED (Enforcement Directorate) Officer."

On the other hand, Ankita has been continuously demanding a CBI enquiry into Sushant's death case. On Thursday, the Manikarnika actress posted a video on her Instagram demanding CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput.