Emergency: The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher, director Vivek Agnihotri laud Kangana Ranaut's film teaser

Kangana Ranaut has stunned moviegoers and her colleagues by releasing the first teaser of her upcoming film Emergency. In the film, Ranaut portrays the life of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, and her transformation into the personality has left many netizens speechless.

Since yesterday, Twitter has been flooded with reactions, and even The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher, and director Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the teaser. Kher shared his views over Kangana's dedication on Twitter and tweeted, "Dear #KanganaRanaut! What an outstanding teaser of #Emergency! You are really exceptional and brilliant! Mere dada ji kehte the, 'behte hue dariya ko koi rok nahi sakta.' Jai ho."

Dear #KanganaRanaut! What an outstanding teaser of #Emergency! You are really exceptional and brilliant! मेरे दादा जी कहते थे, “ बहते हुए दरिया को कोई नहीं रोक सकता!” जय हो! pic.twitter.com/VAdQlupW5J — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 14, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri also shared the poster with the teaser link to his Instagram stories and praised Ranaut by saying, "Wow. Wow. Wow. What a rocking first look of @kanganaranaut's #Emergency. And equally impressive is the teaser. Watch it here."

The first teaser for Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency has arrived after months of anticipation, and it is intriguing. The actress successfully impersonates former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's appearance and accent in the video she released. Sharing the poster she wrote, Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook!Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world…#Emergency shoot begins.”

In 2021, Kangana revealed her project, Emergency. Ritesh Shah, who also wrote Kangana's previous movie, Dhaakad, wrote the screenplay even though the star would be directing it. She provided an update regarding the Koo movie last year. According to HT, she said, “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira.”