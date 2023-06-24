Emergency teaser: Kangana Ranaut impresses with her fierce portrayal of Indira Gandhi, announces new release date

Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in Emergency/Manikarnika Films YouTube

Kangana Ranaut unveiled the teaser of her next film Emergency on Saturday, June 24, and announced its new release date. The political drama has the multiple National Award-winning actress portraying the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi and is set during the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when a state of emergency was declared across the nation.

Sharing the teaser, Kangana wrote, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November". The 1-minute -and-12 seconds-clip instantly went viral on social media.

The teaser starts off with people throwing stones at policemen on June 25, 1975, as the newspaper clippings reveal that a state of emergency has been declared in India. Then, we see a visual of Anupam Kher, who plays the political leader Jayaprakash Narayan, behind bars, and his voiceover is heard on how the darkest time in Indian history has arrived leading to 'the death of the nation'.

We see television broadcasts being stopped and people revolting on the streets and at the end, Kangana Ranaut is seen as Indira Gandhi saying, "Mujhe is desh ki raksha karne se koi nahi rok sakta kyunki (No one can stop me from protecting this nation because) India is Indira and Indira is India." The actress looks fierce and powerful in her look as the former Indian Prime Minister.

Netizens are highly impressed with the teaser, especially Kangana's voice modulation as the late Congress leader. One of the users on Twitter wrote, "So well done, love the aesthetics, visual design and of course your voice and physical transformation. Can’t wait!", while another added, "Oh your voice! Seriously it matches, super excited to see u in cinemas as Indira Gandhi".

Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut under her banner Manikarnika Films, Emergency will release in cinemas on November 24. The film also stars Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw, Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.



