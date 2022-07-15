Emergency: Tamannah Bhatia calls Kangana Rananut's look as former PM Indira Gandhi 'bloody brilliant'

File Photo

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia and other people have lauded Kangana Ranaut for her portrayal of Indira Gandhi in her next movie, Emergency. The actor who plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie looks much like her in her new appearance.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Tamannaah shared a poster of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and wrote, “bloody brilliant," with several heart-eyes emojis.

The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher, and director Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the teaser. Kher shared his views over Kangana's dedication on Twitter and tweeted, "Dear #KanganaRanaut! What an outstanding teaser of #Emergency! You are really exceptional and brilliant! Mere dada ji kehte the, 'behte hue dariya ko koi rok nahi sakta.' Jai ho."

Vivek Agnihotri also shared the poster with the teaser link to his Instagram stories and praised Ranaut by saying, "Wow. Wow. Wow. What a rocking first look of @kanganaranaut's #Emergency. And equally impressive is the teaser. Watch it here."

The first teaser for Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency has arrived after months of anticipation, and it is intriguing. The actress successfully impersonates former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's appearance and accent in the video she released. Sharing the poster she wrote, Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook!Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world…#Emergency shoot begins.”

In 2021, Kangana revealed her project, Emergency. Ritesh Shah, who also wrote Kangana's previous movie, Dhaakad, wrote the screenplay even though the star would be directing it. She provided an update regarding the Koo movie last year. According to HT, she said, “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira.”