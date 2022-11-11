Emergency star Kangana Ranaut calls Instagram 'dumb', writes 'whatever opinion..'

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut has taken to her Instagram stories and has called the social media platform 'dumb.’

Kangana wrote, “Dumb Instagram is about pictures, whatever opinion one writes disappears next day, as if everyone is a fickle, frivolous dumbo, who doesn’t want to see what he or she wrote a day before because they anyway don’t mean what they say, so it (should) rather disappear.”

She added, “But what about some of us, who mean everything they say and want to document their thoughts for people, who care to delve into them, start a dialogue or conversation. These are mini blogs, which should be open for interpretations for the sake of the growth of the subject, and the object, both.”

In May 2021, Kangana's Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeatedly breaking Twitter's terms of service. Since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, Kangana has been resharing articles regarding her return to the site. It also appears that she was comparing Instagram to Twitter in her most recent remark that was critical of the app.

Kangana previously expressed her opinions on the new Twitter verification process when her account was terminated owing to business policies regarding her political views.

Kangana is currently in the middle of filming Emergency. She recently travelled to Assam and uploaded photos to Instagram. Kangana will be seen as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical drama. Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, and others also appear in the movie. In addition to Emergency, Kangana has two more upcoming films: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's Tiku Weds Sheru, and Pradeep Sarkar's Noti Binodini biography.