Emergency: Oscar-winning makeup artist David Malinowski transforms Kangana Ranaut into Indira Gandhi

For her upcoming film Emergency, Kangana Ranaut has engaged the skills of famous prosthetic makeup artist David Malinowski. In the political drama, the actor will portray Indira Gandhi. She posted a photo of herself and the artist on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Welcome to the team Emergency @djmalinowski."

She added to her next story, “Please to have Academy Award winning artist for character transformation in Emergency.”

In 2021, Kangana revealed her project, Emergency. Ritesh Shah, who also wrote Kangana's previous movie, Dhaakad, wrote the screenplay even though the star would be directing it. She provided an update regarding the Koo movie last year.

According to HT, she said, “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira.”

