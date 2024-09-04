Emergency makers move Bombay High Court against CBFC's 'illegal, arbitrary' refusal to certify Kangana Ranaut-starrer

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

SEBI officials complain to Finance Ministry of 'toxic' work culture: Report

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claim superstar wants to kill them, is conspiring with Dawood Ibrahim to...

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Meet man who once owned a small garage, now Gurugram's richest man with Rs 66904 crore net worth, his business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claim superstar wants to kill them, is conspiring with Dawood Ibrahim to...

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claim superstar wants to kill them, is conspiring with Dawood Ibrahim to...

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claim superstar wants to kill them, is conspiring with Dawood Ibrahim to...

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claim superstar wants to kill them, is conspiring with Dawood Ibrahim to...

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Emergency makers move Bombay High Court against CBFC's 'illegal, arbitrary' refusal to certify Kangana Ranaut-starrer

The makers of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency have moved the Bombay High Court, seeking CBFC's certificate for the film

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 08:24 AM IST

Emergency makers move Bombay High Court against CBFC's 'illegal, arbitrary' refusal to certify Kangana Ranaut-starrer
Kangana Ranaut in Emergency
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue certificate for the film Emergency, helmed by Kangana Ranaut.

The court agreed to hear it on Wednesday. Zee Entertainment is the producer of the film. Scheduled for release on September 6, the biographical drama is caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations including the Shiromani Akali Dal objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

The petition before the high court claimed that the CBFC has "illegally and arbitrarily" withheld the certification. As per a lawyer, the petition claimed that the Censor board was ready with the certificate, but not issuing it. The plea was mentioned before a division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla for urgent hearing. The bench agreed to hear it on Wednesday.

Ranaut, who has directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, on Monday accused the CBFC of stalling certification to delay the release.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who made debut at 11, worked with Hrithik, married her friend's husband, converted to Buddhism due to..

Meet actress who made debut at 11, worked with Hrithik, married her friend's husband, converted to Buddhism due to..

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly calls rape allegations against him 'baseless': 'I will take all necessary steps to...'

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly calls rape allegations against him 'baseless': 'I will take all necessary steps to...'

NASA warns about asteroid size of 2 football fields to make close approach to Earth but the good news...

NASA warns about asteroid size of 2 football fields to make close approach to Earth but the good news...

Meet 'world's sexiest woman', actress who worked in B-grade films, dated Rohit Sharma; later quit Bollywood to become...

Meet 'world's sexiest woman', actress who worked in B-grade films, dated Rohit Sharma; later quit Bollywood to become...

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos spotted with new Gulfstream G700 private jet worth Rs 662 crore in...

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos spotted with new Gulfstream G700 private jet worth Rs 662 crore in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement