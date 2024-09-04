Emergency makers move Bombay High Court against CBFC's 'illegal, arbitrary' refusal to certify Kangana Ranaut-starrer

The makers of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency have moved the Bombay High Court, seeking CBFC's certificate for the film

Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue certificate for the film Emergency, helmed by Kangana Ranaut.

The court agreed to hear it on Wednesday. Zee Entertainment is the producer of the film. Scheduled for release on September 6, the biographical drama is caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations including the Shiromani Akali Dal objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

The petition before the high court claimed that the CBFC has "illegally and arbitrarily" withheld the certification. As per a lawyer, the petition claimed that the Censor board was ready with the certificate, but not issuing it. The plea was mentioned before a division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla for urgent hearing. The bench agreed to hear it on Wednesday.

Ranaut, who has directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, on Monday accused the CBFC of stalling certification to delay the release.

