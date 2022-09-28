Search icon
Emergency: Kangana Ranaut unveils Satish Kaushik's first look as Jagjivan Ram

Satish Kaushik will portray the late defence minister and freedom fighter Jagjivan Ram in the movie Emergency.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Emergency: Kangana Ranaut unveils Satish Kaushik's first look as Jagjivan Ram
Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut shared on Instagram the picture of actor Satish Kaushik from the upcoming movie Emergency. Satish will portray the late defence minister and freedom fighter Jagjivan Ram in the movie. Kangana will play the late Indira Gandhi, a former prime minister, in the movie. 

Sharing the poster, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Last but not the least… Presenting the powerhouse of talent Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram in Emergency, popularly known as Babuji, he was one of the most revered politicians in the Indian political history.” 

Satish wrote, “Honoured to essay the role of Jagjivan Ram also known as Babuji, the most compassionate and the crusader of social justice in Kangana Ranaut directorial Emergency.” 

For the unversed, On Sunday, September 18, Kangana shared throwback pictures from her childhood showing her uncanny resemblance with late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Taking to her Instagram stories, the National Award-winning actress treated fans with two cute photos from her childhood. 

READ: Kangana Ranaut reveals relatives called her Indira Gandhi in childhood as she shares throwback pictures

Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time for the political drama, Kangana said to ANI, "My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side." 

Emergency marks Kangana's first solo directorial project. For Manikarnika, the actress shared the directing credits with Krish Jagarlamudi, a popular Telugu film director who had earlier only helmed a single film in his career, Akshay Kumar starrer Gabbar Is Back in 2015. 

 

