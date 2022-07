Emergency: Kangana Ranaut's transformation as former PM Indira Gandhi stuns netizens, users say 'take a bow'

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut has released the first look of her upcoming political drama Emergency, and she has impressed netizens with her transformation as former PM Indira Gandhi. Emergency also marked the directorial debut of Ranaut, and the majority of netizens are hailing Ranaut for taking getting into the skin of the powerful personality.

Here are some reactions

Look at the resemblance, who would have thought Kangana Ranaut will be so perfect as Indhira Gandhi #Emergency #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/Xo7BEgMq71 — Harshal (@AjinkyaHN) July 14, 2022

The shoot of Emergency has commenced, and it is expected to release in early 2023.