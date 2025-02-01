In the latest episode of his podcast, Elvish Yadav took a dig at Karan Johar, but then Ankita Lokhande came in his defence.

Elvish Yadav, in the latest episode of his podcast, Elvish Yadav has taken a dig at Karan Johar. For his new episode of Phodcast With Elvish, he invited Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain. In the conversation, Elvish asked Ankita if the film was biased towards some people. Ankita said that the industry people are not biased but they prefer to work with their own people only.

The Pavitra Rishta actress said, "Not biased, but yes there are people who want to take their own people to go forward. There’s groupism." Elvish replied to her while taking a dig at Karan Johar, who is trolled for being the flag-bearer of nepotism. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner said, "Karan Johar ko aisa mat bolo." Ankita Lokhande instantly came to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director's defence, and said, "Everyone is like that, not just Karan. I think everyone has their own group."

Ankita’s husband, Vicky also cited that people in the film industry prefer to work with people they know and that's how outsiders don't get a chance to show their talent.

Rajat Dalal made bizarre comments on Elvish Yadav's podcast

In the previous episode of Rajat's podcast, Rajat Dalal appeared as a special guest. A clip from the podcast has gone viral in which Rajat is seen insulting BB 18's contestants. In the clip, Elvish shows him photos of co-housemates and asks him to describe them in one sentence. When Eisha's photo comes up, Rajat says, "Log aisi ladkiyon se shaadi is liye karte hai taki maid ki zaroorat na pade. Bartan ache se saaf kar leti hai na (People marry such girls so that they don't need a maid. She cleans the utensils properly, right)."

In another clip, Elvish asks him to describe Vivian, and Rajat says, "Bhai ko Hollywood se bahut offer aa rahe hai, driver ka, boy ka (He's getting a lot of offers from Hollywood, for being a driver or spot boy)." He went on to say that Vivian is in Avinash Mishra's pants, "Mujhe bahut log puch rahe hai ki Vivian bhai kaha hai. Woh thoda Avinash ki zip khol ke dekho (Many asked me where is Vivian, you just need to unzip Avinash's pants)." Phodcast With Elvish is streaming on YouTube.