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Elvish Yadav lashes out at Tejasswi Prakash on Playground set: 'Shut the f*ck up’

Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash got into a heated argument on the sets of Playground Season 5, with Elvish later accusing his co-mentor of leaking the footage and using a gender angle against him.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 11:58 AM IST

Elvish Yadav lashes out at Tejasswi Prakash on Playground set: 'Shut the f*ck up’
Credit: Twitter
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Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash, who are mentoring contestants on Playground Season 5, have landed in a controversy after a video showing an argument between the two went viral on social media.

The two actors had earlier developed a close bond after appearing together on Laughter Chefs. However, the viral clip from the Playground sets shows their equation taking a tense turn.

In the video, Elvish can be seen addressing members of his team over their performance when Tejasswi appears to interrupt him. During the heated exchange, Elvish tells her, “Shut the f*ck up.” The video quickly spread across social media, prompting Elvish to address the incident publicly.

Elvish accuses Tejasswi of leaking footage

After the clip went viral, Elvish took to X to share his side of the controversy. He accused Tejasswi of leaking footage from the show’s sets, claiming that it was allegedly done either to “look cool” or to make him appear to be at fault.

Elvish also objected to what he described as an attempt to introduce a gender angle into the situation. “If someone tries to create a ‘boy-girl’ narrative about me on national television, I’m not okay with it and honestly, no one should be. Dragging a gender angle into everything is not cool,” Elvish wrote.

Defending the language he used during the argument, he added, “I responded in the language that the situation deserved.”

Elvish takes another dig at Tejasswi

Elvish continued his criticism by accusing Tejasswi of giving what he called false interviews and claimed that she had spoken disrespectfully about his fans.

He also appeared to take a dig at her over public relations activity, writing, “I’ll give you better investment plans so your money goes to the right place. Don’t waste it on PR.”

The reality star ended his statement by saying that the incident had taught him how much importance different people deserved. He added that if standing up for himself and his fans was considered wrong, he was “okay being ‘wrong.’”

Tejasswi Prakash has not responded yet

Tejasswi Prakash has not publicly responded to Elvish Yadav’s allegations or his comments about the viral video so far. The incident has now sparked discussion among fans, particularly because the two had previously been seen sharing a friendly bond after their appearance together on Laughter Chefs.

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