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Elvish Yadav hits back at Paresh Rawal's 'filthy rich' remark: 'One should also learn to...'

Paresh Rawal shared a message about wealth and wisdom, prompting Elvish Yadav to respond with a humorous take on Goddess Lakshmi and money.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 08:18 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Elvish Yadav hits back at Paresh Rawal's 'filthy rich' remark: 'One should also learn to...'
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Paresh Rawal has shared a thoughtful post about money, wisdom and the importance of knowing how to manage wealth. His message also received a funny response from reality TV personality Elvish Yadav.

Paresh Rawal’s message about wealth

Paresh used Goddess Lakshmi and her owl as a metaphor while talking about money. He said that earning a lot of money is not enough and that people also need wisdom to handle their wealth properly.

He wrote, "Mother Lakshmi is capricious, she never stays in one place, and her riding on an owl teaches us- being just “filthy rich” isn’t enough, a bit of wisdom and discernment is also essential, otherwise, the moment money arrives, a person, instead of managing the money, ends up becoming an owl himself. "

His message suggested that wealth without wisdom can lead to poor decisions instead of success.

Elvish Yadav gives his own take

Elvish Yadav reacted to Paresh’s post with his own humorous take on the subject. He wrote, "Absolutely right. Mother Lakshmi is fickle, so one should also learn to hold onto money as soon as it comes."

Elvish then added, "Otherwise, today a man will say "I'm a millionaire" and tomorrow, upon checking his bank balance, he'll say to himself "Oh Mother Lakshmi, did you come or did you just bless me with a glimpse and leave?""

His comment quickly caught attention on social media.

Paresh Rawal’s upcoming projects

Paresh Rawal continues to work across several Bollywood projects. He was recently seen in Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle and Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which were released in 2026. He is also expected to return as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3. However, the film has faced delays, while director Priyadarshan's exit has added uncertainty around its production.

Paresh is also part of Malamaal Weekly 2. Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra are also set to feature in the comedy, which is being directed by Amit Joshi.

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