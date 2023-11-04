Elvish Yadav detained in Kota, walks away after questioning in connection with snake venom case: See photo

Elvish Yadav detained in Kota, walked away after questioning in connection with snake venom case. Elvish walked away from the police station with a smile and his photo went viral on the internet.

On Saturday, social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was briefly detained in Kota for questioning in connection with the snake venom case. As per a News18 report, Rajasthan’s DGP Umesh Mishra confirmed that Elvish was detained from Kota and taken in for questioning.

The portal took inputs from the source and reported that during a checkpoint, the police stopped Elvish’s car. Upon questioning, they discovered his identity in the car. Kota police then detained him and informed the Noida police. After the questioning, Elvish was released, and the photos of him walking out from Kota police smilingly went viral on the internet.

Here's the photo

Earlier in the day, Elvish shared a video in which he claimed that the allegations made by Maneka had damaged his image, and she would have to face the consequences. In the video shared by Bigg Boss live updates X (formerly Twitter) handle, Elvish said, "Mujh pe ilzaam laga diya, Maneka Gandhi ji ne mujhe saapon ke supplier ka head bana diya. Ek defamation case aayega bhai, aise nahi chhodne wala main. Halke mein toh chhodta hi nahi main. Ab main ho gaya hoon active inn cheezon mein. Pehle main sochta tha ki time waste nahi karte hai. But jab image kharab hoti hai na gandi tarike wali image kharab hui."

Elvish further asked netizens to present his side of the story as well. "Jo log dekh rahe hai please mere ko judge mat karna iss cheez pe. Please wait karna. Jab police investigation sunayegi toh main video bhi share karunga. Saari cheezein share karunga. Bada confidence se bol raha hoon. Toh kuch soch kar bol raha hoon. Press statement bhi release hogi ki Elvish Yadav ka iss case mein zero involvement hai. Woh bhi dekhna aur please share karna."

For the unversed, on Friday, an FIR was registered against the YouTuber in Noida for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties. The FIR has named Elvish and five others as the accused, alleging that they used to charge big money to supply venom. In a raid conducted in Noida, nine snakes were also rescued, news agency ANI reported.