FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Elnaaz Norouzi condemns protests mourning Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death: 'He had killed so many people'

'Thought it was safe': US Torpedo sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka in Indian Ocean; video shows large explosion

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Zealand to 9-wicket win over South Africa, reach final

5 people injured in vehicle collision at TVK chief Vijay's Thanjavur rally

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar to be Opposition candidate in lone Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra, gets Congress backing

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to re-release in theatres on this date

Mirzapur, Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang mourns his mother's demise: 'Jo is duniya mein laayi, aaj is duniya se chali gayi'

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Check live streaming details, head-to-head record, pitch and weather report

US says killed Iranian official behind President Donald Trump assassination plot

Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Devdas, passes away at 81

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Elnaaz Norouzi condemns protests mourning Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death: 'He had killed so many people'

Elnaaz Norouzi condemns protests mourning Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death

'Thought it was safe': US Torpedo sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka in Indian Ocean; video shows large explosion

'Thought it was safe': US Torpedo sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Zealand to 9-wicket win over South Africa, reach final

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Ze

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more

Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer

Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration

Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Elnaaz Norouzi condemns protests mourning Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death: 'He had killed so many people'

Elnaaz Norouzi, who was born in Iran and later moved to Germany before building a career in India, believes most people in Iran are now looking forward to positive change but acknowledges that the situation remains deeply uncertain amid the ongoing war.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 10:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Elnaaz Norouzi condemns protests mourning Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death: 'He had killed so many people'
Elnaaz Norouzi and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli strike, several Shia Muslims across India have held protests mourning his demise. Iran-born actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who has publicly opposed Ayatollah Khamenei's regime and even hailed the news of his death , in an interview with ANI, criticised the protests mourning him, saying protestors lack accurate information.

"It is very sad. But I think this is happening only because they do not have the information. They do not know what atrocities this person (Khamenei) had committed in the name of religion. He had killed so many people. They do not know this. They just know that he's a religious leader, and they blindly followed him", she said. 

Elnaaz, who was born in Iran and later moved to Germany before building a career in India, believes most people in Iran are now looking forward to positive change but acknowledges that the situation remains deeply uncertain amid the ongoing war. 

"Everybody is upset about the war, and everybody is scared about what's going to happen next. It's a very uncertain situation. But what I can say is that the majority of people of Iran are actually feeling a glimpse of hope for a change that they've been waiting for 47 years. They have been told to stay in their homes and to stay safe. They know that Israel and America are not targeting them. They're targeting the IRGC and the leaders specifically. I spoke to my family last night, and they're fine", she added.

The US and Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities last week. In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

READ | Lara Dutta shares she is stranded in Dubai with her daughter amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'No one deserves to live in fear'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Elnaaz Norouzi condemns protests mourning Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death: 'He had killed so many people'
Elnaaz Norouzi condemns protests mourning Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death
'Thought it was safe': US Torpedo sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka in Indian Ocean; video shows large explosion
'Thought it was safe': US Torpedo sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka
SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Zealand to 9-wicket win over South Africa, reach final
SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Ze
5 people injured in vehicle collision at TVK chief Vijay's Thanjavur rally
5 injured in vehicle collision at TVK chief Vijay's Thanjavur rally
NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar to be Opposition candidate in lone Rajya Sabha seat for Maharashtra, gets Congress backing
NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar to be Opposition candidate for lone Rajya Sabha seat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer
Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration
Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow | See Pics
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup: A look at his family, property, net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement