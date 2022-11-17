Elli Avram gets brutally trolled for wearing bold dress at event, netizens compare her to Urfi Javed

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood diva Elli Avram frequently receives praise for the clothes she wears and the images she posts on social media, but this time is a little different. The actress was spotted last night attending an event in Mumbai, and her attire for the occasion sparked some debate online. Elli was seen in a flowing white dress with an odd chest line.

Celebrity pap Viral Bhayani posted the video, and in the comments, many people trolled Elli and compared her to Urfi Javed.

Check out the video here:

Trolling Elli, one wrote, “You are so beautiful Elle....n sorry for today...Very bad sence of dressing.” Another wrote, “Urfi multiverse universe.”

“Urfii Javed said Main Job Chodd Du kiya” wrote a third.

Speaking of Elli Avram, she has acted in Bollywood movies like Mickey Virus and Malang. She additionally had an appearance in Season 7 of Salman Khan's TV program Bigg Boss.

The internet sensation and television actress Urfi Javed has frequently been the focus of trolls due to her daring clothing. She has a sizable social media following and pursues her passion despite opposition from many.

Recently, Urfi was seen posing for the paparazzi while donning an orange cut-out dress. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani posted a video of Urfi claiming that one of the paparazzi had a crush on one of her sisters, Asfi Javed.

For those who are unaware, Urfi earned greater notoriety after participating in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, which was televised exclusively on Voot last year. After Zeeshan Khan severed his relationship with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who went on to win the competition, she was the first competitor to be eliminated from the show on the eighth day alone. She revealed a few days ago on Instagram that her name although pronounced the same, will be spelled as ‘Uorfi.’