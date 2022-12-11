'Electric bulb kaise aa gaye?': Prakash Raj brutally trolls Akshay Kumar for his Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj look

File photo

Since Akshay Kumar presented his first shot as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming Marathi historical drama Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, he has been the target of scathing criticism. And now Prakash Raj has also viciously mocked the actor for both his appearance and the electric light mistake.

The frame of a chandelier may be seen in Akshay Kumar's opening shot as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It has a flaw where it is clear that the chandelier has light bulbs put all over its rim. Bulb invention occurred significantly later than Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's reign (1630–1680), which is the basis for the remarks.

On Twitter, Prakash posted a picture of Akshay's expression after the mistake. A meme with Akshay and PM Narendra Modi was also shared by him.

Modi tells Akshay, "Shivaji Maharaj ke time electric bulb kaise aa gaye gutka khor?" To which Akshay replies, "Waise hi jaise aapke pass 1988 mein digital camera aa gaya tha." The actor captioned his Twitter post saying, "Mann Ki Baat" followed by a hashtag #JustAsking.

Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde make up the cast of the movie. The Mahesh Manjrekar-directed film, a Qureshi Production, is scheduled to open in theatres in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Diwali 2023.

On his social media, Akshay shared a photo in which he is seeking a blessing before a photo of Shivaji Maharaj, and his reflection certifies the fact that the actor is ready to play his second-period drama. While sharing the photo, he wrote, "Aaj Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat ki shooting shuru kar raha hoon jis mein Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji ki bhoomika kar pana mere liye sau-bhagya ki baat hai. Main unke jeevan se prerna le kar aur ma Jijau ke aashriwaad se mera poora prayas karunga. Aashriwaad banaye rakhiyega."



