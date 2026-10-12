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Ektaa Kapoor confirms The Dirty Picture 2, reveals why she is making sequel 15 years after Vidya Balan's film

Ektaa Kapoor has confirmed The Dirty Picture 2, 15 years after Vidya Balan's National Award-winning film released. Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, she revealed that the sequel will tell another person's story, but kept the cast and plot under wraps.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 07:50 AM IST

Ektaa Kapoor confirms The Dirty Picture 2, reveals why she is making sequel 15 years after Vidya Balan's film
Ektaa Kapoor and The Dirty Picture
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Producer Ektaa Kapoor has confirmed that The Dirty Picture 2 is in the works, 15 years after the original film hit theatres in 2011. While the cast, lead character and release date remain under wraps, Ektaa has revealed why she decided to revisit the story now. The producer said she had been considering a sequel for some time but decided to move ahead after finding a story she wanted to share with audiences. She added that the upcoming film will revolve around one person's life, without revealing whose story it will tell.

Ektaa Kapoor announces The Dirty Picture 2

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Ektaa said, "One very big film I'm making is The Dirty Picture 2. I'm planning it after 15 years. This time, I believe there is a story I want to tell. The Dirty Picture was about Silk Smitha. It was about a woman who was condemned for standing up against her sexuality. Now, sexuality is about your choice. I never saw her as a victim. I saw her as someone who celebrated her sexuality, and the film did so well."

Vidya Balan won National Film Award for The Dirty Picture

Released in December 2011, The Dirty Picture starred Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor. Inspired by the life of South Indian actor Silk Smitha, the film traced her rise in the entertainment industry and the challenges she faced. Silk Smitha appeared in more than 450 films during her 18-year career. She died by suicide at the age of 35 at her home in Chennai. Vidya Balan won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the Milan Luthria-directed film, which became a commercial success with its exploration of female sexuality and the film industry's treatment of women.

READ | Drishyam 3 box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India

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