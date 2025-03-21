After Anurag Kashyap called out Netflix for being 'frustrated, jealous of shows like Adolescence', Ekta Kapoor has taken a sly dig at him, calling out makers like him to go out and put their own money for content.

Producer Ekta Kapoor has now taken a sly dig at Anurag Kashyap after he slammed Netflix India for being morally corrupt while praising the British miniseries Adolescence. On her Instagram Stories, Ekta Kapoor, without naming anyone, called the 'misplaced' accusations made by Anurag out of 'anger and ego'. She wrote, "When Indian creators cry that Indian content is not at par with internationally acclaimed TV, series, and films... I wonder if it's ego, anger, or just misplaced Accusations."

Then Ekta pointed out the failure of Superboys of Malegaon and Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders, stating that the audience is the real culprit for the failure of content-driven cinema. Ekta wrote, "When Superboys of Malegaon n my dear friend @hansalmehta The Buckingham Murders don't work in theatres can we blame the real culprits the 'audiences 'n since it's no fun blaming ppl in such abstract terms (can't bring them down on social media n so no fun) Let's just say the major part of India is in it's. Evolutionary stage as far as content is concerned! U can say it's in its Adolescence."

At last, she advised filmmakers to put their own money, "Creators, I urge you to fight the system, this money, hungry, corporate Studios and apps only think of money( me included) assess and numbers! Terrible of us Studios and all the apps to treat entertainment like an industry! Moviemaking content creation is not a business. It's art and I want to support art, so I urge creators to put their own money, problem solved!"

Anurag Kashyap's comment on Adolescence

After watching the miniseries, Anurag took his thoughts to Instagram and wrote that he had a "grouse" with Netflix India, and wrote, "Now coming to my envy and jealousy. Ted Sarandos recently put a post where he says - 'Every once and awhile one comes along that pushes into brand new territories, defies the limits of creativity and features career-defining performances.' And I hope he means it. Because his Netflix.in is a totally opposite s**tshow. If they were pitched this, most probably they would have rejected it or turned it into a 90-minute film (that too seems like an impossibility because it doesn't have an ending that is black and white."