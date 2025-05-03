At WAVES 2025, Ekta Kapoor opened up about getting financial ease, rebates that will help the Indian film industry majorly.

On Day 3 of WAVES Summit 2025, producer Ekta Kapoor launched the revamped Madhya Pradesh 2.0 Film Policy, strengthening the state's obligation to become a premier shooting destination in India.

Speaking at the summit, Kapoor praised the cinematic potential of Madhya Pradesh and asserted, "From what we could see, Madhya Pradesh is definitely the visuals, the heritage, the legacy — sorted." Ekta sought financial facilitation to attract large-scale productions, and said, "They've just launched a great policy. What they would need now is some kind of financial ease to the makers so they can support large-scale productions, which will not only boost the state’s economy but also make it easier for filmmakers to shoot there."

The Dirty Picture producer drew parallels with international shooting hubs, citing Spain’s dominance due to attractive rebates and ease of work. She explained, “Spain has taken over most of the shooting — because of the ease of working and the rebates offered. So, these would be the two things: a one-stop-shop policy and, of course, financial help in the form of a rebate," she said.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, revealed they are aiming to give Mumbai a run for its money by branding the state through facilitating filmmaking. Sanjay Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT and DST, Government of Madhya Pradesh, said the new AVGC policy will support pre- and post-production and also promote related sectors like animation, gaming, and VFX. He emphasised the government's proactive and risk-taking approach in supporting filmmakers.

(With inputs from ANI)