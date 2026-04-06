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Ekta Kapoor reveals Akshay Kumar's first meeting after Once Upon ay Time in Mumbaai 2 flopped, superstar's gesture left producer stunned

Ekta Kapoor opened up about her first collaboration with Akshay Kumar that flopped, but she returned to the superstar due to his generoustiy.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 05:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ekta Kapoor reveals Akshay Kumar's first meeting after Once Upon ay Time in Mumbaai 2 flopped, superstar's gesture left producer stunned
Akshay Kumar in Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai 2, Ekta Kapoor
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Ekta Kapoor and Akshay Kumar are coming together with horror-fantasy-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The upcoming film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar with the director Priyadarshan after 14 years. Bhooth Bangla is also Ekta and Akki's second collaboration, and recently, she revealed what impressed her the most about Khiladi Kumar. 

Akshay and Ekta's first collaboration that flopped

Before BB, the producer-actor collaborated for Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara (2013). This film was the direct sequel to the superhit Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010). Unlike the prequel, the sequel tanked at the box office, leaving trade and Ekta shocked and disappointed. At the trailer launch event of Bhooth Bangla, Ekta Kapoor recalled the generosity of Kumar, which attracted her to work with him again. Without naming the film, Ekta revealed that after their first collaboration failed, Akki called her to his home. 

What did Akki do when Ekta reached Akki's place? 

Narrating the incident, Ekta said, "Akshay is the only actor who called me up. Our first film didn't do well. He called me up to meet me. I don't know why he called me. I went to see him. He told me, 'Listen, yeh le', and he handed over a cheque to me. People don't know about him. He gave me the cheque and said, 'I'm returning your money. You lost money, take your money'. I was shocked," Ekta exclaimed, and the media clapped for Akki. "Koi nahi karta aisa. Mere 31 years of career mein aisa kabhi nahi dekha. Itne casually cheque diya unhone. Wapis le ja," Ekta remembered. Kapoor refused to take her cheque back and told Akki, "Nahi sir, ek film kar lo meri. Main bahut kamayungi. And that film is Bhooth Bangla."

Also read: Akshay Kumar admits Bhooth Bangla ended his '14 saal ka vanvaas', calls his reunion with Priyadarshan 'ghar wapsi' moment

Bhooth Bangla is releasing on April 17 with paid previews on April 16, 9 pm onwards. The movie also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Asrani in key roles.

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