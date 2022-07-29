Ekta Kapoor reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s 'sasti copy' comment for Taapsee Pannu, says 'there is one similarity..'

Photo credit: Instagram

Dobaaraa, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Anurag Kashyap, stars Taapsee Pannu. On Wednesday, the movie's trailer was unveiled in Mumbai. Ekta was questioned about Kangana Ranaut referring to Taapsee as a "sasta (cheaper)" version of herself at the event. aIn response to the query, the producer stated that it was neither her nor the media's responsibility to "play them against each other." There is just one thing, according to Ekta, that Kangana and Taapsee have in common: they are both "amazing trailblzing women."

Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about Taapsee in March last year,Kangana had written, "You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master (Anurag) Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti.”

Ekta, who has collaborated with both Kangana and Taapsee and produced the films Judgemental Hai Kya, starring Kangana and Rajkumar Rao, and Kangana's reality series Lock Up, referred to both of them as "brilliant actors" on Wednesday. being asked to comment on Kangana calling Taapsee a "sasti" clone of herself and making fun of her. Ekta said, "There is only one similarity, both (Kangana and Taapsee) are amazing trailblazer women and to play them against each other is not your and my job. We are women, we adjust each other’s crown, not remove it.”

Ekta Kapoor had also shared her views about her experience of working with Kangana and Taapsee. “It’s an amazing thing to collaborate with such amazing actors. If there’s an interesting project, I will only approach the actor and request them to read the script. So, it is a heartening thing to work with great actors. They bring in a lot more, Kangana is a brilliant actor and so is Taapsee."