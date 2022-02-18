Ekta Kapoor breaks silence on comparisons of Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' with Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'

After unveiling the power-packed trailer of the most fearless reality show, 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel' is all set to hit the screens from February 27. Ahead of the show release, the host of the show, actress Kangana Ranaut along with content czarina Ekta Kapoor, paid a visit to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi, recently.

While interacting with the media there, Kangana made a rather interesting and hilarious statement of locking up her "best friend" Karan Johar in her jail.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Times of India, Ekta Kapoor while speaking about some viewers slamming the show and terming it to be a copy of Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss', said that "all captive realities all over the world get compared with each other and this is a captive reality."

She added that it’s like saying did you ever get scared because one soap opera got compared with the other?

Ekta said, "There'll be 10 shows, we will see them as same stories. But they have all worked on their own differences. There is going to be constant comparison. People will say stuff. But captive reality and original captive reality will also have their differences. Aap dekhiye kitna alag hoga."

'Lock Upp' promises to be an engaging captive reality show with all the ingredients that will keep you glued to your seat. A daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of contestants who will do anything and everything to survive in the show's jail is the perfect amalgamation of entertainment.