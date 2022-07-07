Ek Villain Returns: UP Police adapts John Abraham's film poster to spread awareness against crime

Ek Villain Returns

It seems like John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor's villainy has impressed Uttar Pradesh's police. The UP Police has found the best way to spread awareness against crime by using Ek Villain Returns as their tool. The Twitter handle of the state police has shared the poster of the upcoming thriller with a quirky, innovative message.

UP Police shared the poster and smartly plugged in the popular song Teri Galliyaan in the caption. The post reads, "'Be Nobody's #Villaintine'….because the only sequel to crime is a prison! Dial 112 to make #TeriGalliyan safer. #NoVillainReturns." If you observe the poster they have edited the asset and added "A UPP production, FREE BOOKING DIAL #112 (presents) Ensuring No Villains Returns. From behind the bars." Director Mohit Suri responded to the creative plug-in and dropped the folding hands' emoji.

Here's the post

Last week, the team Ek Villain Returns launched their theatrical trailer and it was well-received by the audience. During the press conference, Arjun Kapoor opened up about being trolled and judged for being in a relationship with Malaika Arora. During the interaction, a reporter quipped him that does he fear of having a 'villain' in their love story. Arjun took the question spontaneously, and he added, "Jab ek kahani hoti hai toh koi hero hota hai... toh koi villain hota hai. Sometimes you have to become a hero of your story, and sometimes you became a villain in someone else's story. Pyaar agar sacha ho toh aap yeh nahi sochte hai ki aap hero ho ya villain. Aap pyaar sachayee se karte hai. There can be different repercussions for different people, but that shouldn't stop you from being honest in love. Aap ek tarf se dekhoge toh koi hero, dusri tarf se dekhoge toh woh villain." Arjun clearly said that he isn't bothered about being judged in love, and he truly loves Malaika. Period.