Ek Villain Returns star Tara Sutaria opens up on 'inequality' in Bollywood, says 'in our industry...'

Tara Sutaria opened up about the inequality and lack of chances for female leads in Bollywood. While promoting her upcoming action-thriller Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara spoke about the current scenario of B'town. While speaking to Pinkvilla the actress confessed that the conversation about it has begun very recently, in the recent few years.” Arjun also added to it saying, "In this industry, women have had lesser chances to prove their worth, that is the thing. Now there is a bigger opportunity.”

Tara further asserted that she hails from a family where women have always been vocal, and they have been out there in the front. "So I have grown up in a household of very strong women, who have opinions, who are in every sense of the word equal and treated with a great deal of respect and love. So I have never understood the concept of inequality." However, the Marjaavan star agreed that "Yes, it's true in our industry most things aren’t equal. It depends on who you work with of course. And I have experienced it personally, so I can only speak for myself, I can’t speak for anybody else. It is changing for sure.” Although Tara agreed to the change, she believes that the process is too slow. "Slowly, much slower than I think it probably should. If it was the other way around, and if things needed to change for a man it would have been much faster. I can tell you that.”

Recently, the team of Ek Villain Returns launched the Action trailer of the film. At the trailer launch, both leading ladies agreed that there were less meaty roles for female leads, but makers like Mohit Suri are changing the trend for the good. Ek Villain Returns stars John Abraham and Disha Patani with Arjun and Tara. Directed by Mohit Suri, and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar, Ek Villain Returns will hit cinemas on July 29.