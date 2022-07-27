Ek Villain Returns star Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff part ways after six years of dating?

Credit: File photo

Lovebirds Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who were dating for six years, have decided to part ways for some unknown reasons. As per media reports, they are no longer dating each other. However, the couple never announced that they are in a relationship.

As per the Hindustan Times report, a close friend of Tiger Shroff said, “Tiger and Disha are no longer together. It is unclear what happened between them, but both of them are single right now.” He also said that Tiger is okay about the breakup and is handling it coolly, he is more focused on his work and is not much affected by the split.

Meanwhile, apart from her acting, Disha, who will be seen in Ek Villain Returns, is also known for her strict workout regime and is considered one of the fittest actresses in B-town. And therefore, it is only obvious that in her upcoming film, the actress has her envious body and gorgeous figure on full display. In fact, even during the film's promotions, Disha made sure to take the hotness quotient a notch higher as she opted for risque outfits.

Not just this, in Ek Villain Returns, Disha will be seen shedding all inhibitions to perform some sizzling hot, intimate scenes with her male co-star John Abraham. Ever since the trailer of Ek Villain Returns dropped, Disha and John's steamy scenes have been the talk of the town.

So recently, when at the film's promotional event in Delhi, when Disha was asked about filming intimate scenes with John Abraham and how comfortable was she shooting it, she said, "See who am I doing these scenes with… John Abraham! It was very comfortable with Mohit sir (Mohit Suri, director) being around, and with John and the entire team at every point. I have no complaints at all."